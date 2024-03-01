Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Autodesk (
Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $1.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was +7.18%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Autodesk here>>>
- Billings: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net Revenue- Subscription: $1.34 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Net Revenue- Maintenance: $14 million versus $11.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Net Revenue- Other: $116 million compared to the $90.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue: $1.35 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.
- Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $77 million versus $73.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Other: $116 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +404.4%.
- Net revenue by product family- Other: $27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.29 million.
- Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction): $696 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $665.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Make: $138 million versus $135.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Design: $1.22 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing): $292 million compared to the $264.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
Shares of Autodesk have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.