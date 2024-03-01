Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Veeva (VEEV) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) reported revenue of $630.62 million, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $620.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was +6.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veeva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other: 23.9% compared to the 23.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services: 85.7% compared to the 85.4% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $521.50 million compared to the $516.81 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $109.12 million compared to the $103.94 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions: $63.22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $61.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions: $259.62 million versus $257.71 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $261.88 million compared to the $259.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $45.90 million versus $42.21 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Veeva here>>>

Shares of Veeva have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise