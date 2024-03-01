Back to top

Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported $22.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $1.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +27.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group: $11.72 billion versus $11.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $9.33 billion compared to the $8.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Other businesses: $1.27 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer: $2.15 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage: $4.48 billion versus $4.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial: $9.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking: $4.86 billion compared to the $4.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Client Solutions Group: $726 million compared to the $812.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

