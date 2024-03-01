Back to top

Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) reported $467.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +8.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific: $104.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $226.56 million compared to the $217.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $135.75 million versus $130.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

