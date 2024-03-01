Back to top

Compared to Estimates, P10, Inc. (PX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported $63.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P10, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending: $23.30 billion compared to the $23.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $62.41 million versus $62.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.66 million compared to the $0.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
Shares of P10, Inc. have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

