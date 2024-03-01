We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Buy These 3 Healthcare Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio
Investors often rely on the healthcare sector to safeguard their investments. This is because healthcare services do not see their demand varying too much with respect to market conditions and thus offer sufficient protection to the capital invested. Many pharmaceutical companies also offer regular dividends. Companies that consistently pay out dividends are financially stable and generate steady cash flows, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are perfect for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Healthcare mutual funds, namely Putnam Global Health Care Fund (PHSTX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (FPHAX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio (FSHCX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Putnam Global Health Care Fund invests the majority of its net assets in large and midsize healthcare companies, home and abroad, that its manager believes have favorable investment potential.
Putnam Global Health Care Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. As of November 2023, PHSTX held 33 issues, with 10.3% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group.
Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio seeks to invest the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers primarily engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types. FPHAX uses fundamental analysis of companies and their market position with respect to broader economic conditions for its investment decision.
Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. FPHAX has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 1.12%.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio seeks to invest the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers primarily engaged in the ownership or management of hospitals, nursing homes, health maintenance organizations and other companies specializing in the delivery of health care services. FSHCX’s investments are mostly based on a fundamental analysis of companies and their market position with respect to the broader economic conditions.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%. Justin Segalini has been one of the fund managers of FSHCX since 2016.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Healthcare mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>