Westlake (WLK) Unveils Cellular PVC-Made Royal WoodTone Styles

Westlake Corporation's (WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, recently introduced Royal WoodTone Styles, which combine rich wood appearances with the rustic warmth of beadboard trim.

Royal WoodTone Styles, made of cellular PVC, add both sophistication and functionality to porch ceilings and soffit applications. The new product range is low-maintenance, moisture and pest-resistant, and installs more easily thanks to hidden nailing hems.

The Royal WoodTone Styles collection blends timeless beauty with unrivaled performance. Individuals who like the cozy aspects of beadboard can now enjoy it with less upkeep and more durability than traditional wood choices.

Royal WoodTone Styles provide the attractive appearance of stained wood in six popular colors: American Walnut, Oak Ridge, Natural Cedar, Smoke Grey, Weathered Oak and Charred Timber. The range includes a 6" v-grooved plank, beadboard, crown and bed moulds.

Shares of Westlake have gained 13.2% over the past year compared with 6.4% rise of its industry.

For 2024, WLK anticipates healthy consumer spending in the United States, buoyed by a resilient labor market and declining interest rates, to drive moderate growth in HIP segment sales volume. Within the PEM segment, WLK does not anticipate additional decline, as recent indications suggest stabilization in sales prices and volumes across domestic and export markets for most products.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR - Free Report) .

United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 54.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 27.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.  AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 116.3% in a year.

 


