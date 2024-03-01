We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Westlake (WLK) Unveils Cellular PVC-Made Royal WoodTone Styles
Westlake Corporation's (WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, recently introduced Royal WoodTone Styles, which combine rich wood appearances with the rustic warmth of beadboard trim.
Royal WoodTone Styles, made of cellular PVC, add both sophistication and functionality to porch ceilings and soffit applications. The new product range is low-maintenance, moisture and pest-resistant, and installs more easily thanks to hidden nailing hems.
The Royal WoodTone Styles collection blends timeless beauty with unrivaled performance. Individuals who like the cozy aspects of beadboard can now enjoy it with less upkeep and more durability than traditional wood choices.
Royal WoodTone Styles provide the attractive appearance of stained wood in six popular colors: American Walnut, Oak Ridge, Natural Cedar, Smoke Grey, Weathered Oak and Charred Timber. The range includes a 6" v-grooved plank, beadboard, crown and bed moulds.
For 2024, WLK anticipates healthy consumer spending in the United States, buoyed by a resilient labor market and declining interest rates, to drive moderate growth in HIP segment sales volume. Within the PEM segment, WLK does not anticipate additional decline, as recent indications suggest stabilization in sales prices and volumes across domestic and export markets for most products.
