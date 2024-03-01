Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) is an electrical engineering solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (AHCHY - Free Report) is a cement manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is a financial holding company for Capital City Bank.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

