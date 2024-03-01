Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Middlesex Water (MSEX - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 32 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 30.4%. The bottom line also decreased 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 40 cents.

MSEX reported earnings of $1.76 for 2023 compared with $2.39 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decline of 26.3%.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $38.6 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41 million by 5.8%. However, the top line decreased 0.5% from $38.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

MSEX reported total revenues of $166.3 million for 2023 compared with $162.4 million in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $30.4 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $30.7 million. Operations and Maintenance expenses were $19.1 million, down 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $20.1 million.

Total operating income was $8.2 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8.1 million. Interest charges were $3.8 million, up 32.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.8 million.

Operation and maintenance expenses for the year ended 2023 were $83.1 million compared with $79.1 million for 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher variable production costs due to weather-driven changes in water quality, higher chemical prices and increased labor costs.

Guidance

Capital expenditure is expected to be $84 million in 2024 and $78 million in 2025.

Zacks Rank

Middlesex Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 4.7%.

AWK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.20, calling for a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

American States Water Co. (AWR - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 55 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.7%

AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.30%. The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.01, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.61%.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) released fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 2%.

WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.60%. The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.05, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 10.22%.

 


