We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Middlesex Water (MSEX - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 32 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 30.4%. The bottom line also decreased 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 40 cents.
MSEX reported earnings of $1.76 for 2023 compared with $2.39 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decline of 26.3%.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $38.6 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41 million by 5.8%. However, the top line decreased 0.5% from $38.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
MSEX reported total revenues of $166.3 million for 2023 compared with $162.4 million in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.
Middlesex Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Middlesex Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Middlesex Water Company Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $30.4 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $30.7 million. Operations and Maintenance expenses were $19.1 million, down 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $20.1 million.
Total operating income was $8.2 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8.1 million. Interest charges were $3.8 million, up 32.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.8 million.
Operation and maintenance expenses for the year ended 2023 were $83.1 million compared with $79.1 million for 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher variable production costs due to weather-driven changes in water quality, higher chemical prices and increased labor costs.
Guidance
Capital expenditure is expected to be $84 million in 2024 and $78 million in 2025.
Zacks Rank
Middlesex Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 4.7%.
AWK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.20, calling for a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.
American States Water Co. (AWR - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 55 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.7%
AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.30%. The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.01, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.61%.
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) released fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 2%.
WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.60%. The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.05, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 10.22%.