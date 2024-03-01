We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canadian Imperial (CM) Stock Up 2.2% Despite Q1 Earnings Fall
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31) adjusted earnings per share of C$1.81 declined 7% from the prior-year quarter.
Results were adversely impacted by a significant rise in provisions and a decline in loan balance. However, a rise in revenues, lower expenses and a strong balance sheet position aided it. These positives seem to have cheered investors, as the CM stock gained 2.2% following the release.
After considering several non-recurring items, net income was C$1.73 billion ($1.28 billion), reflecting a year-over-year surge.
Revenues Improve, Costs Down
Total revenues were C$6.22 billion ($4.6 billion), up 5% year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by higher non-interest income.
Net interest income came in at C$3.25 billion ($2.41 billion), up 1% year over year. Non-interest income increased 9% to C$2.97 billion ($2.2 billion).
Non-interest expenses totaled C$3.47 billion ($2.57 billion), decreasing 22%.
The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54% at the end of the reported quarter, down from 55.1% in the prior-year quarter. A decline in efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.
Provision for credit losses was C$585 million ($433 million), surging 98%.
Balance Sheet Strong
As of Jan 31, 2024, total assets were C$971.7 billion ($724.4 billion), down marginally from the prior quarter. Net loans and acceptances declined marginally to C$539.3 billion ($402 billion), while deposits grew slightly to C$724.5 billion ($540.1 billion).
Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratio Deteriorate
As of Jan 31, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13% compared with 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. The Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.6% compared with 13.2% in the prior-year period. The total capital ratio was 17%, up from 15.6%.
Adjusted return on common shareholders’ equity was 12.8% at the end of the fiscal first quarter, down from the prior year’s 15.5%.
Our Take
Given higher interest rates and solid loan balance, Canadian Imperial is likely to witness steady improvement in revenues. However, a challenging operating backdrop and steadily increasing provisions remain near-term concerns.
CM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY - Free Report) fiscal first-quarter 2024 (ended Jan 31) adjusted net income of C$4.06 billion ($3.01 billion) decreased 5% from the prior-year quarter.
Results were adversely impacted by higher expenses and provisions. However, a rise in revenues and solid capital ratios acted as tailwinds for RY.
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31) adjusted earnings per share of C$2.56 declined 16.3% year over year.
A significant rise in provision for credit losses, along with higher adjusted expenses, primarily hurt the results. However, increases in NII and non-interest income acted as tailwinds for BMO.