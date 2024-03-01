We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Honest (HNST) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Honest (HNST - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $83.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Honest metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Diapers and wipes' will likely reach $51.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Household and wellness' stands at $10.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Skin and personal care' to reach $21.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Honest here>>>
Shares of Honest have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HNST is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>