GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported $196.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.59 million, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoodRx Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Consumers: 6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.
  • Subscribers: 884 versus 987 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Prescription transactions: $143.86 million compared to the $138.50 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $5.23 million compared to the $5.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $23.15 million versus $22.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions: $24.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. have returned +27.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

