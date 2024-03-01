Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amneal (AMRX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) reported $616.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.67 million, representing a surprise of -2.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amneal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Generics Segment: $363.04 million compared to the $397.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment: $149.46 million versus $125.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.3% change.
  • Net Revenue- Specialty Segment: $104.48 million compared to the $107.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amneal here>>>

Shares of Amneal have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise