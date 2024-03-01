Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 1, 2024

  • Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. ((BBY - Free Report) ) rose 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share.
  • Evergy, Inc.’s ((EVRG - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share.
  • Shares of Papa John's International, Inc. ((PZZA - Free Report) ) rose 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
  • Salesforce, Inc.’s ((CRM - Free Report) ) shares jumped 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.29 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 per share.

