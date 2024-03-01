We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Alaska Air (ALK) Stock Now
Alaska Air Group's (ALK - Free Report) shareholder-friendly approach and upbeat air travel demand bode well. However, high costs are hurting the bottom line.
Factors Favoring ALK
Boosted by strong air travel demand and favorable pricing, Alaska Air's revenues surged 8% year over year in 2023, with passenger revenues also marking an 8% increase for the year.
Alaska Air's efforts to modernize its fleet bode well. The impending $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) will bolster its fleet size further if the deal to buy HA materializes.
Moreover, in the first quarter of 2023, ALK resumed its share repurchase program. The company repurchased 3.5 million shares for $145 million in 2023. We remind investors that the restrictions under the CARES Act prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares till Sep 30, 2022.
Key Risks
Rising fuel costs, spurred by a rise in oil prices, adversely impacted Alaska Air's bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2023. The economic fuel price per gallon rose to $3.42, up by 4.9% from the third quarter of 2023, posing challenges for the airline. For the full-year 2023, operating costs at ALK rose 5% year over year, driven by a rise in labor expenses, with wages and benefits escalating by 15% compared to 2022.
On Jan 5, 2024, Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight to Ontario experienced a panel and window blowout, prompting an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) ordered a temporary grounding of 171 jets, affecting ALK's entire Max 9 fleet and causing flight disruptions. Despite the Jan 24 lift, FAA restrictions on Boeing's production affect ALK, which has 65 Max 9 jets in its fleet.
Zacks Rank
ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
