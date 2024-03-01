Keysight (KEYS) Partners Deutsche Telekom for IoT Validation

Keysight Technologies Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently announced that Deutsche Telekom has selected Keysight NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) testing solutions suite for the Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program. Leveraging its extensive expertise in both cellular and satellite technologies, Keysight will provide an end-to-end solution encompassing network modeling, protocol emulation, field testing and application testing. The challenge of limited cellular coverage in many regions hampers data transmission and significantly impacts IoT functionalities. To address this issue, the Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program, led by Deutsche Telekom in collaboration with Skylo and Murata, aims to accelerate the advancement and implementation of NB-IoT solutions by utilizing satellite communication. The goal is to ensure dependable, secure data transmission across vast areas. In this collaboration, Keysight will provide an end-to-end narrowband Internet of Things non-terrestrial network testbed. Alongside a diverse array of advanced solutions, the testbed provides program participants with access to 3GPP Release-17 narrowband IoT modules, test plans and a global satellite network. Keysight's dynamic capability to assess NB-NTN devices and systems will assist developers in efficiently evaluating reference designs for solutions adhering to 3GPP Release 17 NTN standards. In addition to that, participants will gain access to cutting-edge hardware, connectivity services, personalized support, and the capability to customize NB-IoT NTN solutions to meet their specific requirements. Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally. The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment. It has lost 2.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Keysight (KEYS) Partners Deutsche Telekom for IoT Validation
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) recently announced that Deutsche Telekom has selected Keysight NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) testing solutions suite for the Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program. Leveraging its extensive expertise in both cellular and satellite technologies, Keysight will provide an end-to-end solution encompassing network modeling, protocol emulation, field testing and application testing.
The challenge of limited cellular coverage in many regions hampers data transmission and significantly impacts IoT functionalities. To address this issue, the Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program, led by Deutsche Telekom in collaboration with Skylo and Murata, aims to accelerate the advancement and implementation of NB-IoT solutions by utilizing satellite communication. The goal is to ensure dependable, secure data transmission across vast areas.
In this collaboration, Keysight will provide an end-to-end narrowband Internet of Things non-terrestrial network testbed. Alongside a diverse array of advanced solutions, the testbed provides program participants with access to 3GPP Release-17 narrowband IoT modules, test plans and a global satellite network.
Keysight's dynamic capability to assess NB-NTN devices and systems will assist developers in efficiently evaluating reference designs for solutions adhering to 3GPP Release 17 NTN standards. In addition to that, participants will gain access to cutting-edge hardware, connectivity services, personalized support, and the capability to customize NB-IoT NTN solutions to meet their specific requirements.
Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.
The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.
It has lost 2.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.6%.
