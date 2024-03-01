Adobe ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) is bolstering its music generation and editing capabilities on the back of generative AI. Recently, the company collaborated with researchers at the University of California and Carnegie Mellon to introduce Project Music GenAI Control, a platform that allows users to generate audio from text descriptions or reference melodies. The tool uses generative AI to assist users in creating and editing music without professional experience. Users can input text descriptions, customize music and remix clips, making it ideal for content creators. Further, the music generation tool enables customization of tempo, intensity, repeating patterns and structure. Adobe is expected to gain solid traction across content creators on the back of its latest launch. Stiff Competition
Adobe (ADBE) Boosts Gen AI Efforts With Music Generation Tool
Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) is bolstering its music generation and editing capabilities on the back of generative AI.
Recently, the company collaborated with researchers at the University of California and Carnegie Mellon to introduce Project Music GenAI Control, a platform that allows users to generate audio from text descriptions or reference melodies.
The tool uses generative AI to assist users in creating and editing music without professional experience. Users can input text descriptions, customize music and remix clips, making it ideal for content creators.
Further, the music generation tool enables customization of tempo, intensity, repeating patterns and structure.
Adobe is expected to gain solid traction across content creators on the back of its latest launch.
Stiff Competition
The latest move is likely to aid Adobe to strengthen its competitive position against peers like Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , which are also making concerted efforts to leverage generative AI capabilities for music creation.
Recently, Alphabet’s Google introduced MusicFX, an enhanced version of its MusicLM tool, aiming to revolutionize the music industry with its superior quality and speed. This generative-AI-powered music generation tool allows users to create 70-second music ditties and loops, with text prompts, suggestions, and a word cloud for instrument and tempo recommendations.
Additionally, Alphabet launched TextFX, a lyrics generation tool, in its AI Test Kitchen, collaborating with Lupe Fiasco to enhance the creative process for lyricists and writers.
Meanwhile, Meta Platforms is enjoying the growing momentum of its text-to-music generative AI model, MusicGen.
MusicGen generates 15 seconds of audio based on user description, producing up to 120 seconds of clips if hosted on HuggingSpace. It can also recreate user-specified melodies by extracting a melody from a reference audio file.
Microsoft, on the other hand, partnered with Suno AI to allow its AI chatbot Copilot to create AI songs on demand using the Suno app.
Microsoft chatbot users can click on the “Make music with Suno” option to compose original songs based on text prompts using Suno’s Discord tool.
Expanding Generative AI-Backed Offering
The latest move bodes well for Adobe’s growing efforts to strengthen its generative AI capabilities, which are presently acting as a key growth catalyst for the company. Its shares have gained 68% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 50.2%.
In this regard, Adobe’s launch of the Firefly Image 2 Model, Firefly Vector Model and Firefly Design Model to mark a significant advancement in its creative generative AI model family, enhancing creative control, image quality and illustrator capabilities, remains noteworthy.
The company also launched Photoshop’s web version, which is available via Firefly-powered AI tools, generative expand and generative fill. The editing tool enables file collaboration through sharing links, even without subscriptions and provides a web version with desktop tools like the contextual taskbar for workflow suggestions.
Moreover, these efforts will likely aid this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company in capitalizing on growth opportunities present in the global generative AI market. Per a Grand View Research report, the generative AI market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.5% between 2024 and 2030.
Solidifying prospects in the promising generative AI market will, in turn, aid its overall financial performance in the near term.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 total revenues stands at $21.41 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.3%.