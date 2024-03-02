We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The latest trading session saw Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) ending at $95.27, denoting a +0.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.14%.
The company's stock has dropped by 6.6% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kura Sushi in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.11, indicating a 10% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.25 million, up 28.02% from the year-ago period.
KRUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $241 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +171.43% and +28.58%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Kura Sushi possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kura Sushi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 250.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.23.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
