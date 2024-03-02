We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) standing at $517.28, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.14%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 30.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.29, indicating a 34.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $358.72 million, up 39.61% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.21 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.