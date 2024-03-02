We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $42.80, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.
Shares of the cable provider witnessed a loss of 8.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 6.52% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.93 billion, indicating a 0.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $124.49 billion, indicating changes of +8.04% and +2.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comcast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.26% downward. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.66, which means Comcast is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.