BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.48, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.
The restaurant chain's stock has dropped by 2.91% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BJ's Restaurants in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 6.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $338.59 million, indicating a 0.79% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +2.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.57% lower. As of now, BJ's Restaurants holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.23.
We can additionally observe that BJRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. BJRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.