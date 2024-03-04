Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) is an industrial and commercial electronic components provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN - Free Report) is a resort and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY - Free Report) is an eyewear company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

