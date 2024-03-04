Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 4, 2024

  • NetApp Inc.’s ((NTAP - Free Report) ) shares soared 18.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69.
  • Shares of MasTec Inc. ((MTZ - Free Report) ) climbed 12.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.
  • The Cooper Companies Inc.’s ((COO - Free Report) ) shares surged 9.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.
  • Shares of Tidewater Inc. ((TDW - Free Report) ) jumped 14.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.94, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.

