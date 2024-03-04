3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.
In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.
Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz.,
Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio ( FSCSX Quick Quote FSCSX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Tech Hardware ( FDCPX Quick Quote FDCPX - Free Report) and Matthews Asia Innovators Investor ( MATFX Quick Quote MATFX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds. Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in research, design, production, or distribution of products or processes that relate to software or information-based services. FSCSX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.
Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 19.6%. As of the end of November 2023, FSCSX had 12.40% of its assets invested in Samsung Electronics.
Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the development, manufacture, or distribution of tech hardware. FDCPX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.
Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund has five-year annualized returns of 17.4%. FDCPX has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 1.05%.
Matthews Asia Innovators Investor fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common and preferred stocks of companies located in Asia. MATFX advisors invest in stocks that they believe are innovators in their products, services, processes, business models, management, use of technology, or approach to creating, expanding, or servicing their markets.
Matthews Asia Innovators Investor Fund has five-year annualized returns of 7.2%. Inbok Song has been the fund manager of MATFX since April 2023.
3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.
