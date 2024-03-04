Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Target?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Target (TGT - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) one day from its next quarterly earnings release on March 5, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.43 a share.
TGT has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.76%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.43 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. Target is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
TGT is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) as well.
MercadoLibre, which is readying to report earnings on May 1, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $7.37 a share, and MELI is 58 days out from its next earnings report.
For MercadoLibre, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.01 is +5.17%.
TGT and MELI's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
