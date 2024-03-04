We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Burlington Stores (BURL) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.03 billion, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Burlington Stores metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net sales' will reach $3.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenue' at $5.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Stores at period end' to come in at 1,006. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 927 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Burlington Stores shares have recorded returns of +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BURL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>