Gear Up for El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $108.85 million, declining 6.1% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific El Pollo Loco metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue' should arrive at $7.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Franchise revenue' will reach $10.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue' at $91.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Same-Store Sales - System-wide' stands at 1.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.7%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stores at the End of Period - Total Restaurants' reaching 493. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 485.
Shares of El Pollo Loco have experienced a change of -1.8% in the past month compared to the +4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOCO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.