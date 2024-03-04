We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of American Eagle (AEO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.66 billion, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Eagle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Aerie' should come in at $527.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' at 1,178. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,175.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - AE Brand' will reach 813. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 865 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross square footage - Total' reaching 7.19 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.27 Msq ft.
Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone' to reach 319. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 295.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' will reach $74.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' will reach $173.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $140.54 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Eagle here>>>
Over the past month, American Eagle shares have recorded returns of +16.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AEO will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>