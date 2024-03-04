Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carpenter Technology (CRS) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CRS recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

CRS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CRS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch CRS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today