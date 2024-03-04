Back to top

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.56 billion, up 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sea Limited Sponsored ADR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Digital entertainment: $510.77 million compared to the $573.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other Services: $42.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.76 million.
  • Revenue- Digital Financial Services: $472.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
  • Revenue- E-Commerce: $2.59 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment: $217.41 million versus $227.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce: -$225.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$325.60 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses: -$6.88 million compared to the -$3.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services: -$6.98 million compared to the -$6.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services: $148.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.85 million.
Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR have returned +21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

