Willdan (WLDN) Wins $46M Clark County School District Contract
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN - Free Report) has been selected by the Clark County School District — the fifth largest school district in the United States — to design, implement, and maintain advanced lighting and controls upgrades.
Per this $46 million energy savings contract, WLDN is expected to transform Nevada’s learning environment in the next 10 years. It will also lead ongoing student, faculty, and community engagement to promote awareness around energy efficiency, utility conservation, decarbonization, and the benefits of these approaches.
Post completion, the projects are expected to reduce Nevada’s energy costs by more than $2 million and operational costs by more than $360,000, annually.
Price Performance
WLDN has gained 15% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 28.2% rise. Although the company underperformed its industry, the demand for its services remains healthy, driven by the energy transition and the demand for municipalities.
For the first nine months of 2023, consolidated contract revenues increased 12.2% and net revenues rose 16.6% year over year. A strong backlog and continuing demand across the broad range of services backed the upside.
For 2023, the company anticipated a net revenue growth of 10-12%, suggesting net revenues in the range of $250-$225 million.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2024 earnings and sales are likely to witness growth of 19.2% and 16.6% year over year, respectively.
