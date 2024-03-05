We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ryanair (RYAAY) February Traffic Increases From 2023 Levels
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) reported solid traffic numbers for February 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in February was 11.10 million, which implies that 5% more passengers flew than a year ago.
The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 92% in February 2024. The reading was similar in the year-ago period.
RYAAY operated more than 63,000 flights in February 2024. However, 800 flights got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.
Owing to buoyant air travel demand, shares of Ryanair have gained 40% over the past year, which compares favorably with 7.4% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Ryanair still expects traffic for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million despite headwinds like Boeing delivery delays. It has narrowed its fiscal 2024 view for profit after tax or PAT. The airline now expects fiscal 2024 PAT in the range of €1.85-€1.95 billion (the previous expectation was in the €1.85-€2.05 billion range).
