Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) standing at $59.81, reflecting a +0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.
Shares of the world's largest beverage maker have depreciated by 1.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 2.94% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.99 billion, reflecting a 0.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.81 per share and a revenue of $45.85 billion, representing changes of +4.46% and +0.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Coca-Cola presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Coca-Cola's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.38.
It is also worth noting that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.