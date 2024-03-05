Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

ThredUp (TDUP - Free Report) reported $81.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was -7.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ThredUp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Buyers: 1,797 thousand versus 1,860.26 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Orders: 1,807 thousand compared to the 1,739.35 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Product: $25.52 million compared to the $29.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consignment: $55.88 million compared to the $51.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for ThredUp here>>>

Shares of ThredUp have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise