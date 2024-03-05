Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stitch Fix (SFIX - Free Report) reported $330.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. EPS of -$0.21 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.73 million, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stitch Fix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active clients: 2,805 thousand compared to the 2,877 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net revenue per active client: $515 compared to the $510.16 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Active Users - Net Adds: -184 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -133.48 thousand.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stitch Fix here>>>

Shares of Stitch Fix have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise