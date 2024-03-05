Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX - Free Report) reported $110.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Pipe Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $35.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.81 million.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $75.09 million compared to the $72.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $8.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.80 million.
  • Gross profit- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $11.16 million versus $10.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Northwest Pipe Co. here>>>

Shares of Northwest Pipe Co. have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise