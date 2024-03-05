We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Crescent Energy (CRGY - Free Report) reported $657.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $584.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +176.19%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Crescent Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas: 386 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 403.65 millions of cubic feet.
- Average daily net sales volumes - Oil: 71 millions of barrels of oil versus 69.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average sales price per bbl - Oil and condensate (after effects of derivative settlements): $67.06 compared to the $65.63 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average sales price per mcf - Natural gas (after effects of derivative settlements): $2.46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.56.
- Average sales price per bbl - Natural gas liquids (after effects of derivative settlements): $22.50 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.59.
- Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids: 30 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 26.65 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Crescent Energy have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.