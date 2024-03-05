Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 5, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Super Micro Computer Inc. ((SMCI - Free Report) ) shares soared 18.7% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company would join the broad-market Index S&P 500 later this month.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) fell 2.5% after the European Commission imposed nearly $2 billion antitrust fine for abusing its leadership position for the distribution of music streaming apps.
  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 7.2% after the company announced price discounts and new incentives for its EVs.
  • Shares of Ford Motor Co. ((F - Free Report) ) rose 2.3% after the company announced that its U.S. sales jumped 10.5% year over year in February, led by increases in its hybrid and EV sales.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks tech-stocks