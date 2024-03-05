We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRA International (CRAI) Shares Up 5% Post Q4 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2023 results. The better-than-expected results impressed investors as the stock gained 4.9% since the earnings release on Feb 29.
CRAI’s earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) came in at $1.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 48.2% and increased 37% year over year. Revenues of $161.6 million beat the consensus mark by 8.1% and increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Charles River’s shares have gained 27.3% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the 18% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Details
The company delivered 73% utilization while headcount was up 6.9% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 16.7% year over year to $19 million, topping our estimate of $13.7 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin increased 60 basis points to 11.8%, beating our estimated margin of 9.2%.
The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $45.6 million compared with $27.6 million witnessed at the end of third-quarter 2023. It generated $60.1 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $358 thousand. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3 million in dividends.
2024 Guidance
Charles River now anticipates revenues between $645 million and $675 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin is currently expected in the range of 10.8-11.5%.
Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Earnings Snapshots of Peers
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results.
SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year, backed by strong performances in all divisions.
Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2023 results.
NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of 46 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate and our estimate by 21.1% but declined 53.5% year over year.