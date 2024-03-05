We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Invest in GATX Stock Right Now
GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives through which it rewards its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases.
Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.
What Makes GATX an Attractive Pick?
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse in the past year. Shares of GATX have gained 15.5% over the past three months.
Solid Zacks Rank: GATX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.
Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 6.1% upward.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: GATX has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one). The average beat is 16.47%.
Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For 2024, GATX’s earnings are expected to grow 3.68% year over year.
Growth Factors: GATX, which has been paying regular dividends since 1919, holds an impressive record with respect to dividends and buybacks. In January 2024, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.5% to 58 cents per share. Its commitment to reward shareholders is encouraging. Notably, 2024 marks the 106th consecutive year of GATX paying out dividends.
GATX's Portfolio Management unit is gaining from increased earnings from Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates and GATX Engine Leasing.
