We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Identiv (INVE) Launches ScrambleFactor for Federal Government
Identiv (INVE - Free Report) recently extended its high-security physical access control system portfolio by unveiling ScrambleFactor. The device uses three-factor security by integrating fingerprint biometrics and the LCD touchscreen keypad that allows users to enter PIN through both the scramble and standard methods. The device also offers contactless RFID operating at 13.56MHz and 125kHz. Furthermore, it allows contact-based verifications through CAC, PIV and TWIC.
The device is designed to pass all the rigorous standards set by the federal government. It complies with the government of the United States' FICAM PIV and CAK validations. ScrambleFactor comes with a customizable interface, compatibility across multiple devices and a compact size of 4.3-inch diagonal screen with viewing restrictors, which make it flexible enough to be installed anywhere.
The launch of the device will contribute to the growing specialty complex radio frequency-enabled Internet of Things category of INVE’s Identity business. Moreover, the company is benefiting from the Identity segment, which comprises products with applications across mobile accessory manufacturing, medical devices and supply-chain tracking.
Identiv, Inc. Price and Consensus
Identiv, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Identiv, Inc. Quote
The company has developed ScrambleFactor for the U.S. federal government. It is a new opportunity to expand INVE’s relations with the federal government. In the third quarter, its business with the federal government grew despite challenges from the authority’s budget confusion and ransomware attacks hitting one of Identiv’s largest federal integrators.
Identiv has been experiencing advantages from securing successful design contracts. Its technical proficiency, leadership, intellectual property, ongoing customer interactions and established reputation in the RFID segment make it stronger in today's security market.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Identiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INVE have gained 22.7% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine (BL - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have lost 4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 4 cents northward to $1.71 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 101.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have surged 211.7% in the past year.