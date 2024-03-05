Back to top

Crexendo (CXDO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.16 million, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.76 million, representing a surprise of +2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service revenue: $7.69 million compared to the $7.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $1.16 million versus $1.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Software solutions: $5.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.78 million.
Shares of Crexendo have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

