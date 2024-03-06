Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Alphabet (
GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) standing at $132.67, reflecting a -0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.
The internet search leader's stock has dropped by 7.19% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.49, showcasing a 27.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $65.95 billion, indicating a 13.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $286.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.72% and +11.68%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Alphabet is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.57.
We can additionally observe that GOOGL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
