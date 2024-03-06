We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sonim (SONM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Sonim (SONM - Free Report) ending at $0.68, denoting a +0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.65%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sonim in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sonim. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sonim presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Sonim is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.