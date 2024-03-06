We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But RTX (RTX) Gained Today
In the latest market close, RTX (RTX - Free Report) reached $90.06, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.
The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has fallen by 2.53% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RTX in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 0.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.38 billion, indicating a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $78.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.52% and +5.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.09, so one might conclude that RTX is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that RTX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.