DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) standing at $121.78, reflecting a -0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.
The medical device company's shares have seen an increase of 0.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DexCom in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 58.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $909.9 million, up 22.71% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion, indicating changes of +14.47% and +18.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.8% upward. Right now, DexCom possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, DexCom is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.18.
We can additionally observe that DXCM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.22.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.