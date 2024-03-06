Franklin Covey (FC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Franklin Covey (
FC Quick Quote FC - Free Report) closed at $38.37, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had lost 3.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Franklin Covey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 58.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $62.03 million, reflecting a 0.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $299.55 million, demonstrating changes of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Franklin Covey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Franklin Covey is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.
Meanwhile, FC's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
