Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported $845.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.6%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $839.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): $3,440,000 compared to the $3,399,271 average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $795.95 million versus $788.99 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $49.39 million versus $49.89 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $638.57 million compared to the $629.34 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Non-GAAP professional services gross profit: $22.61 million compared to the $22.14 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • GAAP professional services gross profit: $16.33 million versus $16.88 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • GAAP subscription gross profit: $620.44 million versus $614.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CrowdStrike here>>>

Shares of CrowdStrike have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CrowdStrike (CRWD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise