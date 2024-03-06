Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) reported $155.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was +400.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HashiCorp, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $5.78 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.07 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $150 million versus $145.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Cloud-hosted services: $21.31 million versus $21.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Support: $108.94 million compared to the $106.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- License: $19.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.63 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HashiCorp, Inc. here>>>

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise