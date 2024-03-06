Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PlayAGS (AGS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $94.15 million, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PlayAGS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- EGM: $85.95 million versus $85.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Revenues- Interactive: $3.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%.
  • Revenues- Table Products: $4.83 million versus $4.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EGM: $38.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Interactive: $1.29 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Table Products: $2.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million.
Shares of PlayAGS have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

